PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 398,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 262,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $40,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

