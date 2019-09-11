Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $201,680.00 and $68.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00813388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00222393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

