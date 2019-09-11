Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $49.50 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $49,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $4,321,849.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,165 shares of company stock worth $33,421,772 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.