PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

PDI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 4,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,625. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

In other news, Director John C. Maney bought 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $49,870.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

