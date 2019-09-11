Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.09 — Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,424. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.