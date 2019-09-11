Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,639. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

