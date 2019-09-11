PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $443,039.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

