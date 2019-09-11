Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.03. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.33.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

