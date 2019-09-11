Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,076 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,076 ($14.06).

Several brokerages have weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Polymetal International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Polymetal International stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,150.50 ($15.03). 1,298,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,067.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.99. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

