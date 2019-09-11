Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT Set at $17.00 by Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $18.00 target price on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 343,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $7,251,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 474,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 304,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

