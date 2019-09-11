Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,258. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $106,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 277,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $1,217,891.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,742,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,792,000 after purchasing an additional 209,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,858,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,148,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 1,342,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,463,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after buying an additional 364,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

