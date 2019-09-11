Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $815,156.00 and $43,926.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.