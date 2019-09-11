ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.48

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 4476351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

