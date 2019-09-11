Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 68,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 260,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 135,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $70,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ursuline F. Foley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.