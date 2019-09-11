Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 80,020 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,321. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

