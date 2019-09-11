Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 38,420 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of United Natural Foods worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 15,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,036. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.