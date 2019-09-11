Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.85% of U.S. Silica worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 62,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 286.86 and a beta of 2.58. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

