Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 88,532 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 357,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,518,103 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

