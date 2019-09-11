Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 74,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $127.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

