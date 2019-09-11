Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,910 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trimble by 347.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,265 shares of company stock worth $498,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

