Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 86,270 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 125.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 14,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

