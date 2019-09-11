Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 9,331 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $90,883.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 22,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,170. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.74. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

