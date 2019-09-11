Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Healthequity worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,010,000 after acquiring an additional 504,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Healthequity by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 279,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 487,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 263,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthequity stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,584. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 15.59.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

