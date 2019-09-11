Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $798.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,485. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $857.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $122,057,489. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $709.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

