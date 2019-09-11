Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 61,707 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,902,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

