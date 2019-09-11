Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Continental were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,895,000 after purchasing an additional 331,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Continental by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 19.0% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in United Continental by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. 98,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,905. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

