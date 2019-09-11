Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $83.59 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $83.59 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.28 or 0.04765824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027756 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 261,834,927,333 coins and its circulating supply is 235,621,468,515 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.