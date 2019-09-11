Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Cut by Analyst

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 4,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,471. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Imax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,497,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 605,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 120,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

