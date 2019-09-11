QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 48100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.