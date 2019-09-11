QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.30, approximately 74 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.76% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

