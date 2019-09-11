Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,868 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,441. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,346,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,147. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

