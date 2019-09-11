Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 466 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. 2,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,450. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.39.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $28,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.