Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $54,688,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 27,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $515,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,448,164 shares of company stock worth $57,653,324. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.36. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

