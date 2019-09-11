Quantamental Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $201,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 99.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $362,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.