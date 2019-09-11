Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 8,169 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 476.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 116,868 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,894,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,683,000 after purchasing an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,902. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.02.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

