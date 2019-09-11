Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,052. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

