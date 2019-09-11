RealChain Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $197,012.00 and $9,393.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.04790468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,769,835 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

