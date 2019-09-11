Red Rock Resorts Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,357,799 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,242. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

