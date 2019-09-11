Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.25

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1092549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

