Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Position Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $823,751. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.19. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

