Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 239,700 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $52,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,829,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,512,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the first quarter worth about $89,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,742,000 after buying an additional 252,741 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,427,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,869,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of VSM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 18,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Versum Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a return on equity of 99.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

