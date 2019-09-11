Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ciena Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 45,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Ciena has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $673,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,389. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

