Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Up 0.6%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.59, approximately 462,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,067,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

