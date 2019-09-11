Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. 491,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,422. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $666,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $845,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,704.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,861 shares of company stock worth $14,527,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

