Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,455 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 415.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,276,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,560,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,378. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

