Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) CEO Timothy W. Sullivan Acquires 50,000 Shares

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 330,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rev Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $15.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rev Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Rev Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rev Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

