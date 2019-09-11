Reviewing Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) & Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Pacific Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.25 billion 1.41 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A Pacific Drilling $264.87 million 1.77 -$2.18 billion N/A N/A

Pacific Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A Pacific Drilling -827.68% -133.18% -60.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seadrill and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seadrill currently has a consensus target price of $304.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,585.71%. Given Seadrill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seadrill is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Volatility and Risk

Seadrill has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seadrill beats Pacific Drilling on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The company operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offer services encompassing drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers drilling services, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Other segment engages in management services to third parties and related parties. Seadrill was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

