Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.22

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as low as $25.78. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 43,376 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.24.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$281.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$63,607.50.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

