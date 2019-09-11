RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $123.38 and last traded at $124.06, 1,504,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 790,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.59.

Specifically, COO David Sipes sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $952,641.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,838,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 33,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $3,898,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,641.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,929 shares of company stock valued at $63,921,985. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,101.50 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

