Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $365,245.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and C2CX. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018811 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, C2CX, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

